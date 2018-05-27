Chivasa to launch album

Chart-topping gospel musician Jonah Chivasa is set to launch a six-track album on June 3 at The Venue, Avondale, amid high expectations that the offering will propel the artiste to new heights.

By Style Reporter

The album, which features Chivasa’s uncles — Mathias Mhere and Prince Mafukidze — is a family affair that his fans have been clamouring for.

Chivasa has since 2016 been releasing singles such as Ngavapinde Havo and Ndinogamuchira which have been received well on local radio.

The Bindura-born artiste said he was ready for the big one, hence roping in gospel legend Pastor G.

“The album has six tracks and it features Prince Mafukidze, Pastor G, Mathias Mhere and Highland Gospel Choir. It is tiltled Jeso. I want to direct the focus of the people to Jesus and not on Jonah, the artiste, because Jesus is the answer,” he said.

The title track, Jeso, is an uptempo track that will resonate with the young.

Chivasa, a songwriter in his own right, says the new album is a response to his fans’ demand for more music.

“I did an album because my strength is in songwriting and when you are releasing singles, you have to wait for the song to die down before releasing another one. I want people to have more of my stuff on one CD,” the lanky gospel artiste said.

He, however, said roping in big names on his project was meant to cement relationships on the gospel music scene which has witnessed tremendous growth since the start of the year.

“It’s got nothing to do with marketing. These are people whom I have a relationship with. I also believe we should work together in the gospel industry,” Chivasa said.

The event, which will also feature upcoming artistes, is expected to attract over 100 guests at the Venue.

“The preparations are going better than expected. The launch is on June 3. It’s a Sunday so people can come and relax after church. On the night I have decided not to feature established musicians, but upcoming artistes,” said Chivasa.

“After the launch we will do a national launch in major cities including Bindura which is my home town. After that we are looking at a DVD on July 27.”

Chivasa, born in the mining town of Bindura, began his gospel music career in 2016 with the single, Ndinogamuchira.