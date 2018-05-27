‘Prophet’ Chiza apologises for killings

Prominent Bulawayo church leader and “prophet” Blessing Chiza has “apologised” for the 1980s massacres in Midlands and Matabeleland, saying God had spoken to him to facilitate national healing.

SILAS NKALA

Chiza’s apology, captured on video during a church service, has gone viral on social media.

“God spoke to me that he now wants a new Zimbabwe spiritually. There is a new Zimbabwe that is about to come,” the Eagle Life Assembly church leader said.

“And all of you are Ndebeles and I am a Shona. I am a prophet, I am not a small prophet, I am a great man of God, I do not need anyone to tell me that,” he said.

“…God sent me into Bulawayo here to release prosperity in this city, it was the city of industrial revival in Zimbabwe, but industries are closed, it’s a curse, it’s a spiritual thing that has caused this, that is why we have a lot of empty warehouses here,” Chiza added, as he spoke about how the mass killings blamed on the North Korean-trained 5th Brigade had caused divisions among Zimbabweans.

He said he did not fear being criticised for his statements as he had been sent by God.