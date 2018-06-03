Gukurahundi retold on stage

Popular Gwanda theatre group, Jahunda Community Arts, has defied steep political odds to bring the issue of Gukurahundi to the fore through a play titled 1983: The Dark Years, which ran at Theatre in the Park, Harare, from last Wednesday to yesterday.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

The politically-loaded play, which was brought to Harare courtesy of Rooftop Promotions, focuses on the sensitive issue of the Gukurahundi era where thousands of innocent civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces were massacred in cold blood by the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade in a six-year operation that the government claimed was an assault on “dissidents”.

Once banned in 2012 by government, Jahunda Community Arts revisited the play, thanks to the “new dispensation” in the country.

“We are really excited to be touring again after the play was banned in 2012,” said the play’s producer, Sithabile Malambane.

“We hope to partner with the National Healing and Reconciliation Commission to trigger conversations that will lead to the healing of everyone affected by what transpired many years ago.”

Told through a young woman (Proficiency Cadder) and her uncle (Kukhanyakwenkosi Zindi-Mnkandhla), the play takes the audience back to that dark era that former president Robert Mugabe has referred to as a “moment of madness”.

The young woman in the play looks for her parents when she grows up, only to discover that she was “a product of rape” during Gukurahundi.

Hundreds of women were raped during Gukurahundi. The play features a cast of six seasoned actors.

Theatre in The Park has of late turned out to be rendezvous for politically-loaded plays having recently hosted the play Operation Restore Regasi.

1983: The Dark Years focuses on the sensitive issue of Gukurahundi which has always sparked debate in society whenever it is brought up.

“The issue of Gukurahundi is something that had been confined to Midlands and Matabeleland regions, yet it is something that affects the whole country,” said Rooftop Promotions producer Daves Guzha.

“We decided to bring the play to Harare so that the issue of Gukurahundi is brought to the fore at a national level. It is something that is sensitive, but it needs a solution.”

Play director and veteran actor Adrian Musa said through 1983: The Dark Years, they were only trying to create a platform to discuss the issue of Gukurahundi.

“As artistes, we are only provoking debate on the issue of Gukurahundi so that we create an enabling environment for dialogue to find a lasting solution,” Musa said.

“We are not here to provoke authorities, but we are airing what we feel are the views of many people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.”

Zindi-Mnkandhla said it needed courage to bring the issue of Gukurahundi to the fore.

“It calls for nerves of steel to come to Harare and stage a sensitive play like this one. Gukurahundi is an issue that has been swept under the carpet for such a long time and we hope this so-called ‘new dispensation’ will tackle the issue and find solutions,” he said.

Malambane said the play would be performed across the country.

“Theatre is a medium of communication which we feel should be allowed to address issues as they are. Theatre must take centre stage in transforming and creating spaces to dialogue within communities,” she said.

“After Harare, we hope to tour the rest of Zimbabwe and present it to our people as a nation for we seek to promote true healing, true peace and true reconciliation.”

She said they were mulling to develop the play into a film if resources permit.

The play, which was written by Bhekumusa Moyo, features Zindi-Mnkandhla, Cadder, Webson Zenda, Nesisa Ndlovu, Stanford Nkomo and Musa.