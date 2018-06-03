Impressive line-up for Change a Life Concert

An impressive line-up of local artistes has been put in place for the Change a Life Concert, which will be headlined by South African popular rapper Nasty C on August 18 at Wingate Golf Club in Harare.

By staff reporter

The concert has been made possible by Impala Car Rental.

All of the proceeds, including ticket sales, concessions, auction items, merchandise and sponsorships, will be donated to the Alfred Dondo Foundation (ADF) — a charity organisation that looks after 60 orphans in Mashonaland East province. The foundation, which was founded three years ago, is the brainchild of Impala Car Rental founder Thompson Dondo.

Riding high following the recent release of two singles titled Jungle and King, off his forthcoming sophomore album Strings and Bling, Nasty C — born Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo — will lead a strong line-up of locals, including Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Ex Q, Takura, DJ Silence and rising hip-hop star King 98.

Impala Car Rental brand and projects manager Tracy Ngoma confirmed the concerts, saying all logistics to bring in the South African crooner had been done.

“Nasty C confirmed to us that he is coming to Zimbabwe for the show,” she said.

“We are doing this concert to raise donations — monetary and non-perishables — towards the beneficiaries of the ADF. We want to ensure sustainability and continuity of the education of the beneficiaries.”

Ngoma said the ADF was a corporate social responsibility of Impala Car Rental.

The major highlight of the concert, according to Ngoma, would feature a collaboration of Nasty C and King 98 on a yet-to-be-named single that also features Jah Prayzah and Sam Dondo.

The award-winning Nasty C quickly rose to prominence and became one of the hottest rappers in South Africa in a year. His popularly tracks include Juice Back, NDA and Hell Naw.

Ngoma said Dondo, who was last year conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by the International Institute of Philanthropy, New York, was passionate about assisting disadvantaged people in society.