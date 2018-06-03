Zaoga Braeside hosts successful seminar

Zaoga Braeside Christian Centre International held a highly successful and fully subscribed second edition business seminar on Africa Day geared towards grounding Christians on how to run thriving business.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

The business seminars are the brainchild of the founder and visionary of Zaoga Forward In Faith International, Professor Ezekiel Handiwangu Guti, who has a burden of empowering upcoming and established businesspeople to have businesses that are “built to last” and transcend generations.

This vision is slowly being realised through the able stewardship of the hosts, the district pastors of Braeside Christian Centre, Pastors Geshem and Wadzanai Musvipa.

The business seminar ran under the theme, Rise and Dominate, which resonates with the Bible (Isaiah 60:1).

The stellar cast of speakers consisted of highly knowledgeable and esteemed captains of industries and fast-growing entrepreneurs.

Respected banker and businessman Nicholas Vingirai spoke on the importance of establishing kingdom businesses narrating his journey on how he started Intermarket Holdings which began just as a vision and from humble beginnings with a staff complement of four people and eventually grew to employ hundreds of personnel in just a decade.

He urged members to be diligent and relentless in pursuit of business excellence.

Another speaker, entrepreneur Mabasa Muza, focused on business discipline. He intimated that businesses start well, but run into trouble due to lack of discipline on how to handle businesse finances as well as entertaining toxic relationships.

Tafadzwa Munyaradzi a telecoms entrepreneur, spoke on “critical thinking” as being one of the top 10 most sought-after skill-sets by 2020 according to the World Economic Forum.he urged businesspeople to carefully and intentionally apply their minds when conducting business so as to build successful and enduring businesses.

Respected author and motivational speaker Arthur Marara rounded up by sharing on principles of business growth and growth strategy emphasising the importance of having an “idea” as the incubation stage of business growth and improving and developing that idea as a sure path towards business growth.

The business seminar comes after the Braeside Christian Centre hosted a four-day Real Man conference in March which was aimed at empowering men financially, sexually, spiritually, legally, physically and emotionally.