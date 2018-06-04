Cycling starlet Mitchell targets more success

AT 20, Zimbabwe’s rising female cyclist Helen Mitchell is fast losing count of the accolades she has plundered in her short career.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Currently studying Exercise Science and Business Administration at Milligan College in East Tennessee, USA, Mitchell is a seven-time Zimbabwe Time Trial champion, four-time Zimbabwe National Road Cycling Champion, two-time Zimbabwe National Mountain Biking Champion as well as Junior African Continental Road Cycling Champion, to mention but a few of her achievements.

The former Hellenic Academy student has also won various individual and team medals racing for Milligan, who claimed the 2016-2017 Road Collegiate Team National Championship.

Mitchell is now itching to take her success to the international stage as she targets the Olympics and the continental championships.

“I have many achievements to my name already, but my focus or my ultimate goal is to represent Zimbabwe at the Olympics and do well. I also aim to represent Zimbabwe at the African Continental Championships and win at that level, but meanwhile I will continue racing at university and achieve more,” Mitchell told The Sports Hub.

Growing up in Harare, Mitchell enjoyed a variety of sports disciplines.

She started off in triathlon growing up, but her love for cycling as part of triathlon was apparent.

From there, cycling became her passion and has become a big part in her life.

“I didn’t have a single influence that I can remember. I just took up triathlon and after doing it for several years through both primary and secondary school, it became clear that my favourite discipline was cycling. I would do both and then transitioned over to cycling as my focus,” she said.

The multiple national time trial champion said winning all local and international titles while training through the championships was a good confidence booster.

“I went in with high expectations in all those championships, but I didn’t think I was going to win. So to win gold or silver I was chuffed, and it just shows that without the long legs you can still go in with specific aims and goals and get the job done,” Mitchell chuckled.

The former Hellenic Academy student qualified and competed at the 2015 Road Cycling World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, while she also finished fourth at the Elite Women African Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

She boasts tool of top 10 finishes in Elite Ladies Time Trial and Road Race at the African Continental Championships in Morocco 2016.

In the United States of America, she is a South Eastern Collegiate cycling Conference champion for Cyclocross and Road Cycling.

Locally Mitchell has twice emerged Cycling Zimbabwe runner-up for Rider of the Year and has also twice won the Intermediate Road Cyclist of the Year accolade.