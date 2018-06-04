Totally eclipsed by wine: A tale of new world, old world

“Wine is a living thing. It is made, not only of grapes and yeasts, but of skill and patience. When drinking it remember that to the making of that wine has gone, not only the labour and care of years, but the experience of centuries.” -Allan Sichel

with Lebbie Musavaya

During my teenage years, I went music crazy for a boy’s pop band, Westlife. They were my butterfly feeling kind of heartthrob. “The song was inspired by the relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff in the novel, Wuthering Heights. While they shared an intense, passionate love for each other, their relationship was also toxic and destructive.” I felt totally eclipsed by Westlife. A new form of eclipsing has taken over me now. Thank goodness for my relationship with wine. I’m totally eclipsed by wine.

There are a few words you may have heard in conversations revolving around wine. Old world and new world. They’re simple words with a significant meaning in the world of wines. Have you come across these words, wine lovers? Have you often wondered on their meaning? Search no further, wine enthusiasts, as this week we’re allowing ourselves to be totally eclipsed by wine.

Old world

This world of wine includes countries in Europe, which include, but are not limited to Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain. A rich traditional history is relied upon where their winemaking techniques and styles are unique to this old world. Subtle fruit and balanced acidity are common terms used in wine lovers discussions on old world wines. Attribution is given to the cold climate and soils. Wines from the old world are often more age worthy, red and some white varietals, and some can prove to be a rather harsh sip when young. They’re often hailed as being delicate and with generally less alcohol than new world wines.

New world

The wine journey here takes place outside Europe, wine lovers. New world countries came into being as a result of exploration from Europeans, centuries later, coming from countries with already established vineyards. Movements were witnessed from South American countries such as Mexico, Chile and Argentina, to South Africa, America, Australia and New Zealand. The aspect of religion played a huge role in the establishment of vineyards in countries outside Europe. More research and further development, from old world methods and techniques, has seen the growth and upward movement in wine growing. A common description of new world wines includes their fruit-driven character, which is attributed to their climate, which is much warmer, and soils, higher alcohol and less acidity. It is common to have wines of the new world available for immediate drinking and not all wines are age-worthy.

In old world versus new world wine tastings I have attended, the comparisons have proved remarkable, with a pour of the same grape variety and the only difference being in the “world” they have been grown and produced. The difference is significant on the eye, the nose and on the palate. Although the widened gap seems to be shrinking as expertise, styles of winemaking, new improvements and other changes are being shared, that gap may never quite close completely as other changes that include “terroir”, simply put, soil and climate. The journey a palate takes on the differences of old world and new world wines cannot be left to book. It is a journey of self-discovery and self-experience. It’s a journey that can change your wine ways.

My journey has not stopped since the wine wheels were set in motion. I am totally eclipsed by wine. My palate has a deep appreciation and enjoyment for old world and new world wines. Wine lovers, which wine world are you going to allow to totally eclipse you? Or, will you take wine strides towards both worlds? Whether it’s old world or new world, let the journey into these two different worlds be your thriller today or tomorrow — take your pick. I suddenly have this urge to listen to Westlife, but luckily, wine will totally eclipse me this time.

Until next week, wine lovers, it’s your sip of choice, cheers.

l Lebbie Musavaya is a qualified passion-filled wine consultant who spends quality time with wine through travel, study, wine chat and, of course, sipping on wines. E-mail: lhanyire@gmail.com