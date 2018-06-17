Griezmann hits historic VAR penalty

KAZAN– Antoine Griezmann scored from the first VAR-assisted penalty awarded in the history of the football World Cup as title hopefuls France battled to a 2-1 win over gutsy Australia in Kazan yesterday.

AFP

Griezmann, expected to make a huge impact on Russia 2018 after topping the Euro 2016 scorers with six goals, was left frustrated by a solid Socceroos defensive display in a tight first half.

The Atletico Madrid star wrote his name into the history books after he went down under a tackle from Josh Rishdon in the penalty box in the second half of the Group C fixture.

Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not initially award a spot-kick but after viewing the VAR-footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann coolly slotted past Socceroos’ goalkeeper Mathew Ryan at the Kazan Arena.

But French celebrations were short-lived, Australia captain Mile Jedinak levelling only four minutes later after a clear hand ball by Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

In a match that saw Didier Deschamps’ men frustrated throughout by a gutsy Australian defensive display, French pride was only restored in the 81st minute. Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, still wearing a bandage around a recent head injury, had replaced Griezmann only minutes before playing a one-two with Paul Pogba on the edge of the area.

The Manchester United midfielder’s shot took a deflection off the boot of defender Aziz Behich before creeping over the outstretched hands of Ryan and bouncing over the goalline.

Deschamps, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, will be thanking his lucky stars after a performance which will give him more questions than answers about his ambitious side – the second-youngest in the tournament after Nigeria.

France are hoping to join tournament favourites Brazil, Germany and Spain in the later stages as they look to make amends for losing the Euro 2016 final to Portugal.