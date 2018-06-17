President promises youth bank

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will next month stand as a presidential candidate for the first time, yesterday commended the Junior Parliament for holding free and fair elections that brought in the new child president, Innocent Chikwanda.

TAFADZWA MUTACHA

Addressing hundreds of schoolchildren during the official opening of the 26th Session of the Junior Parliament at the City Sports Centre in Harare, Mnangagwa said government would in the coming weeks establish a youth bank, to support youths to set up bankable business projects.

“I congratulate the child president, and I hope there was no rigging during the elections,” Mnangagwa said in jest.

“I am informed that all the 210 constituencies are represented here following successful free and fair elections.”

The President urged youths to shun drugs and substance abuse, as well as negative use of information communication technology (ICT), which he said was causing social and moral decadence.