Sables stutter to home draw

SABLES flyhalf Lenience Tambwera missed a last-gasp pressure kick as Zimbabwe’s bid to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup got off to an exasperating start following a see-sawing home draw against Morocco in their opening match of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup yesterday.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Zimbabwe …. (14) 23

Morocco…….. (16) 23

It was hardly the start Peter de Villiers would have hoped for in his first Test as Zimbabwe coach, as his charges failed to come to the party in front of an expectant home crowd which had filled up the Machinery Rugby Stadium at Harare Sports Club.

Although there were two converted tries and three penalties for each side, it was the visitors who were the better side on the day as the hosts were outplayed in most departments.

The Moroccans appeared to have done their homework on the Sables as their strong pack dominated the forwards exchanges, always controlling the tempo of the game and sucking in Zimbabwe’s defence.

Zimbabwe, who usually play an open game, spreading the ball wide and attacking the open space, did not do themselves any favours by making poor decisions during crucial moments and making too many handling errors.

As De Villiers said post-match, it was a case of missed opportunities for the Sables, who appeared to have done well to soak in the early pressure by Morocco following two brilliant tries by 21-year-old debutant fullback Shingi Katsvere to lead 14-3 inside the first 30 minutes.

The physically bigger Moroccans, nonetheless, never let the home side run away with the contest, rallying back with a converted try from scrumhalf Ismail Nassik and a penalty from the surefooted flyhalf Chakir Hmidouch to take a slender 14-16 lead at the break.

The visitors sprang into action in the second half with two more penalties from Tambwera, to briefly lead 20-16, but a mistake by replacement loose forward Njabulo Ndlovu left the hosts staring defeat.

Left-wing Qadiri Karim intercepted Ndlovu’s loose pass to cross the whitewash and score a converted try under the posts, but the Sables hit back with a penalty of their own late in the match.

In fact, the Sables appeared to have been handed a lifeline after earning a late penalty, but Tambwera pulled his kick wide of the posts, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

The result leaves the Sables, who face Kenya in their next match on June 30, facing an uphill task in their quest to qualify for their first World Cup since 1991.