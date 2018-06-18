God has been there for me says Agatha Murudzwa

CELEBRATED gospel diva Agatha Murudzwa-Ndembera is putting final touches to her tenth album, which coincidentally marks her 15th anniversary celebrations in the music ministry.

Murudzwa, who rose to fame with her hit song Press On in 2002, said the new album entitled, The Living Word, was coming at an opportune time, as she and her band were celebrating their fruitful journey in gospel music.

“I want to give thanks to my fellow band members (Faith Sounds Music), my husband, my producer, my manager, my partners, my fans and those who are working with me for the success of this 10th project.”

“Our fans should expect bigger, greater and powerful messages to come. The album is almost done and God permitting, it will be released soon.

“Once again, I am very grateful to our fans’ support and may God continue to bless them,” she said.

Murudzwa, who was born and raised in Mutare, began recording in 2003 and has nine albums to date.

She announced her arrival on the gospel music scene with her debut album Fambai Neni, which came out in 2003 followed by Ndimi Mwari, Ngatitye Mwari, Hupenyu Hwangu, Mwari Anotiona, Press On, No Pain No Gain, Grace Period, and 2016-Breakthrough .

“I was born singing and discovered myself as a singer while doing Grade 1 at Mukahanana Primary School in Mutare and my talent was groomed at Dangamvura High by two great music teachers, namely Mutonga and the late great Nhiwatiwa, where I was in the school choir for four years,” she said.

After a lull, Murudzwa rediscovered herself in 2002 during her church choir debut album on which she said she did most of the songs’ arrangements and hymnal re-arranging.

The songstress lamented the advent of music piracy saying they were now relying on revenue from live shows to keep her band afloat.

“It is very difficult to talk of a market that has been taken over by music pirates. in actual fact, they are in a better position to talk about the market these days. But, on the other hand, we have been doing live shows so as to keep the band alive and in shape.

“I urge my fans and partners to desist from buying music from the streets because at the end, the musician suffers and also I am very grateful for their support and prayers.”

Murudzwa also revealed to the StandardStyle that she had always wanted to be a pastor preaching on the pulpit but later ended up holding the microphone preaching the word of God through music.

“I have always wanted to become a preacher. When my dream of becoming a preacher could not come true, I opted for the studio instead of the pulpit,” Murudzwa said.

She is thankful to the Lord that as a female artiste, she has managed to penetrate the male-dominated industry.

“I am very grateful to the Almighty because it wasn’t an easy road, but through hard work, dedication, passion and support from my partners.

Murudzwa testified that The Holy Spirit has inspired her in writing her songs and coming up with powerful lyrics as well as in the ministration while local music legend Dr Oliver Mtukudzi has also been an inspiration in her recordings.

Married to Reverend Gwinyai Ndembera, the gospel artiste said balancing her roles at home and her career was a challenge at first, but she was now coping, sailing and enjoying all the roles as her husband gives her support in all endeavours.

“God has been there for me,” was her final word.

