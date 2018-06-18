Matuka in initiative to keep juvenile inmates warm

Gospel musician and founder of Grace Prisons Ministry Trust (GPMT) Abraham Matuka (pictured) has called for financial assistance from corporates in a bid to fulfil his vision of providing blankets and warm clothing to juveniles in prisons this winter season.

Kennedy Nyavaya

As temperatures continue to drop, GPMT recently hosted a charity gospel concert to raise funds for the project, but the proceedings failed to reach the target.

“We managed to raise $320 and we have channelled it towards the purchasing of jerseys,but it’s still not enough. We are calling for assistance because we failed to reach a quarter of our budget,” said Matuka.

The budget, set at $4 200, is meant to finance the purchase of winter-gear as well as the donation event at Chikurubi Maximum Security prison in Harare and Hwahwa Young Offenders prison in Gweru.

Matuka’s passion to provide for juvenile and female inmates has initiated a number of fund-raising projects before.

“After interacting (with prisoners) during my first visit to prisons a few years ago, I found out that some of the women and juveniles who have committed crimes would have done so due to unfortunate social influence or peer pressure and they might not have had money to engage lawyers to get justice,” Matuka said.

“There are also some women who are incarcerated while breastfeeding or looking after toddlers and that is not fair. This inspired me to officially launch an organisation which would help these vulnerable groups.”

The award-winning singer, armed with four albums Tonamata (2006), Ndovimba Nemi Mwari (2009), Vhinira Yesu (2012) and Totenda Nyasha (2017), uses music as a humanitarian tool to revive the hopeless behind bars.

“We have set to do a show every year meant to support youths and women in prison. Last year we did one show and we managed to pay O level examination fees for some young offenders,” he said.

Meanwhile, some corporates have also come on board with stationery for the official donation presentation scheduled for June 30.