Hwange suspends managers

Hwange Colliery Company has suspended five senior managers after they were allegedly implicated in corrupt deals.

Francis Einstein

The suspensions followed similar action taken against the troubled coal miner’s managing director Thomas Makore last month.

According to insiders, Tawanda Marapira (finance executive), Misheck Sithole (strategic sourcing), Beauty Mutombe (sales and marketing), Fidelisy Chamunorwa (IT) and Raymond Munangwa (human resources executive) were accused of mismanagement.

Hwange, which is choking under millions of dollars in debts, is said have lost up to $2 million in suspected corrupt deals.

The board reportedly wanted a forensic audit, but were told to stop the process by Mines minister Winston Chitando.

Chitando could not be reached for comment yesterday.

A board member claimed most of the suspended managers were recruited when the minister was the chairperson of the Hwange board.