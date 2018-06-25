People turn to prophet for World Cup betting

many football enthusiasts, and punters, are flocking to Prophet Miracle Paul’s New Revelations Ministries seeking divine intervention for betting on games at the ongoing World Cup soccer tournament in Russia.

By Staff Reporter

The self-proclaimed prophet says he uses what he calls a “spiritual television” which he has named Abraham’s Tent to see the future, including soccer match outcomes.

The church’s spokesperson, Abel Mutambirwa, confirmed that of late they were seeing an increase in people coming to seek divine assistance, especially those who gamble.

“A number of ‘gamblers’ gave testimonies in the midweek service at Unit L Community Hall in Chitungwiza claiming they had positive results,” he said.

Mutambirwa said the Abrahams’ Tent was used as a medium for God’s deliverance just like anointing oil and wristbands, adding that the tent had a spiritual TV where congregates could see visions of their prophecies on the walls of the tent.

“I visited the Abraham’s Tent to seek divine intervention for soccer betting and I won. I have come to give my testimony,” said Joseph Mabhande of Chitungwiza.

“I know that being lucky to win is completely beyond our control, that is why I came here to seek divine intervention and I am happy God answered my prayers,” said Brian Mahoka.

Apart from locals, Mutambirwa said a number of foreigners were flocking to the church charmed by the Abraham’s tent.

“We are noticing a significant number of foreign delegates coming to our church and we are happy that we are also contributing positively to the country’s economy through religious tourism as these visitors are bringing in foreign currency,” he said.

Mutambirwa said on July 6 they would host an all-night service themed Breaking Demonic Conversant at Mabvuku Hall.

This is not the first time Prophet Miracle Paul is said to have performed miracles that have sent tongues wagging. He has made weired claims of “resurrecting the dead”, among others.

Prophetic Miracle Paul claims to be commanding a huge following in the capital mainly due to reported miracles he performs.