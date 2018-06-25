Prophet Freddy hosts prophetic conference

Goodness and Mercy Ministries (GMM) will next Friday host a convention dubbed Know before It Happens Prophetic Conference Part 4 in Glen View.

By Staff Reporter

Several pastors led by GMM founder and senior pastor, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, will take part in the three-day conference.

According to Prophet Freddy, the conference — which is in its fourth edition – will bring together pastors as they receive spiritual healing.

“This is one of the most important events on our calendar. It’s an annual event that brings together people regardless of their denominations,” Prophet Freddy told The Standard Style.

Prophet Freddy, is popularly known for providing what he calls “spiritual spectacles” which he claims sees people’s secrets and even the future. He said the apostolic prophetic conferences were making a significant impact in the lives of many people.

“Know Before It Happens Prophetic Conference is in its fourth year and like most of our miracle services it has significantly helped many people,” he said.

“The conference is open to all and those seeking clarity for their future are free to attend.”

The Glen View-based man of the cloth said the conference would start on Friday and end on Sunday afternoon.

“We start on Friday at 6pm, ending at 9pm and on Saturday we do likewise. On Sunday the conference will be part of the Sunday service starting at 9am and will end at 3pm,” he said.

Prophet Freddy said they were expecting congregants from all over the country, and beyond the borders.

“We have put in place the necessary logistics and we have accommodation at our guest house for those coming from outside Harare,” he said.

The GMM praise and worship team will provide entertainment.