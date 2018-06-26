Chinamasa is Zimbabwe’s own Mr Bin

My People, The last week must have depressed many Zimbabweans given the developments taking place in the country.

Dr Stop It

The depression could have been reduced by a large margin if Dead BC had succeeded in showing all the World Cup football matches.

In their wisdom, the Dead BC activists chose to subject Zimbabweans to excruciatingly boring and poorly delivered speeches by Lizard Dhakisi Ngwena.

Of course, in the process, he may have lost a sizeable number of voters.

People don’t want and couldn’t care less about how he ate ice cream in Gwanda, resulting in him going into bouts of diarrhoea.

Many Zimbabweans cannot afford ice cream, so please don’t subject them to unnecessary showing off.

Many Zimbabweans couldn’t care less about what I, as Dr Amai, or Robert have done in the past.

The people need an improvement to the cash situation, which Dhakisi Ngwena and his coup plotters have clearly failed to address.

Before they illegally removed Robert Mugabe in a military coup, Zimbabweans could access bonds and even United States dollars from banks.

Now only the ruling class has access to money.

The hallmarks of a failed state are beginning to emerge.

Poor service delivery in education, health and social services is only serving to create anxiety, fear and trepidation among Zimbabweans.

If Dhakisi wins the elections, what do you think the future promises for Zimbabwe?

More of the retired khedha VP and his unique pronunciation who loves power and the microphone.

What must take the prize in terms of political madness, which usually emerges around elections was the display by Patrick Chinamasa, who officially opened a bin in Rusape.

Goodness me! Next someone will officially be commissioning a toilet!

Needless to say that the irreverent social media in Zimbabwe had a field day mocking the new Mr Bin.

Next, someone will be officially opening their meals or their blankets.

It was also very good to learn that the good minister was not a victim of fake news as he told a certain publication that he had indeed officially opened three bins!

Maybe as a sign of economic development, we may expect to see more prisons being built.

Election promises

It is very interesting to read about the promises being made by Lizard Ngwena and his two deputies, Kembo Dugish Mohadi and Dr Shenanigans.

Having spent more than 38 years in power since independence from the British in 1980, the three comrades are promising Zimbabweans heaven on earth.

They have declared Zimbabwe as open for business.

Question is: Who was part of the administration that closed Zimbabwe for business?

They are promising to resurface our roads, improve health delivery, improve foreign direct investment and other fantasies.

A few have been heard asking why the rulers want to do so after the elections instead of doing so now.

Healing and reconciliation

It was very moving to hear that winning and losing candidates from the ruling party recently held a healing and reconciliation workshop for its candidates in the primary elections.

They had escalated their political differences to a point where they threatened the party’s chances in the upcoming elections.

That was a very brilliant move.

With Lizard Dhakisi having been in the Matabeleland region in the last few days and more to come, many are hoping he can apologise on behalf of his government, which murdered more than 20 000 people in that part of the country, as part of a genocide exercise under Operation Gukurahundi.

The apology would have to be accompanied by what the government is going to do about that madness.

That, my dear Lizard, would form part of a genuine way of building reconciliation and healing.

There would be need for healing and reconciliation around the damage and excesses associated with Operation Murambatsvina and the bloody 2008 election run-off which resulted in Morgan Tsvangirai pulling out of the elections due to some bloodletting.

Disarray in MDC Alliance

The young puppies are now being shown how politics is done.

The politics of power retention that is.

After creating some genuine excitement through promising hope, change and a new vision, the upstarts are now disintegrating as a political formation.

Even poor Welshman Ncube is disappointed by the big brother mentality in the MDC Chamisa.

According to sources, some of the party’s officials are dishonest and are working overtime to undermine alliance partners.

Although they blamed Thokozani Khupe for undermining an opposition victory, it looks like the main opposition is working actively to hand over power to the ruling party.

Can anybody blame those who say some senior opposition officials are working overtime to ensure the ruling party is victorious in the coming elections?

Ntombizodwa woyee!

Gire woyeee!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)

