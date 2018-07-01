Kwesé, Kalakoda bring boxing fiesta to Zim

Kalakoda Promotions in conjunction with Kwesé TV have teamed up yet again to bring to Zimbabwe a novel boxing fiesta dubbed UK vs Africa, which will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre on July 13.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Already the partnership has seen the staging of several Friday night fights in the capital since the beginning of the year.

The thrust has been to revive the sport up to a top professional level, which occupied the hearts and minds of many people in the yesteryear attained during the time of the late Proud ”Kilimanjaro” Chinembiri, Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago and Alfonso “Mosquito” Zvenyika, among others.

Kalakoda Promotions are equally ecstatic about the event and were hopeful that it would be a memorable night for boxing lovers in the country.

“We piloted this concept with great success last year in Manchester by taking a team of five African boxers to the UK and the majority of them had never been outside the African borders to represent the African continent in the best of five team format,” Kalakoda’s Saul Loggenberg said.

“The response was overwhelming, thereby prompting us to stage another event in Australia sometime this year, which drew interest from across the continent and proved that, given the platform and opportunity African athletes can perform at the highest level, they can be world beaters.”

The boxing fiesta will feature top pugilists such as Emmany Kalombo and Jimmy Bwanji, both from the Democratic Republic of Congo, UK’s Mark Thomson and Aston Brown, as well as Wesley McDade and Tapiwa Tembo from Zimbabwe, just to name a few.

Kalombo will battle it out with Thomson for the WBF Inter-Continental junior middleweight title, while Mbwanji will square it off with Brown in the light-welterweight section.

Also lined up to add to the entertainment is local popular songbird Ammara Brown.

Kwesé GM for Zimbabwe Dorothy Zimuto was upbeat about the event and was hopeful that it would live up to its billing.

“With the new mood currently obtaining in the country, this could not have been better timed, it provides a platform to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is truly ‘open for business’ and to showcase brand Zimbabwe to the world,” she said.

“As the hosts of the African event, we are proud to broadcast the boxing night across Africa and the world at large.”