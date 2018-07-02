names raise eyebrows

52% of the voting population, the analysis showed.

“On ages, another number to look at is 52, 88% of the electorate which is made up of people born after 17 April, 1980,” Beal said.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

“I don’t know about previous elections, but in this election, a majority of registered voters are ‘born free’.”

Harare East MDC-T candidate Obert Gutu said the errors on the voters roll showed a lack of commitment to a clean election by Zec and the ruling Zanu PF.

“You would not understand why the proclamation was hurried when the voters roll was in such a mess,” he said.

“What should have happened is that Zec must have taken time to clean this roll, release a final voters roll and allow it to lie for inspection so that all errors are cleared.”

The Elections Resource Centre (ERC), an independent polls watchdog, said Zec must avail the provisional voters roll to enable people to track the data changes on the final roll, “it is important to note that since (Zec) has not yet released either the 2018 preliminary voters roll or the 2018 exclusion list,” the ERC said,“it is not possible to fully assess the quality of the 2018 final voters roll.

“The High Court has ruled that (Zec) should release the 2018 preliminary voters roll in an electronic format that was used during the voters’ inspection.

“We urge Zec to urgently comply with the court order and release not only the 2018 preliminary voters roll, but also the exclusion list in electronic format as has already been done for the final voters roll.”

The Zimbabwe Elections Support Network said it had commissioned its own study into the voters roll and would only comment upon completion of the analysis.

Zec acting chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said he could not respond to queries from The Standard because he was out of the office.

He referred all questions to public relations director Justin Manyau. Manyau said he had given the questions to the “relevant departments”, but there was no response at the time of going to print.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said Zec lacked the independence to run a credible election.

“We have had to drag Zec to the courts so that it implements constitutional provisions and along the way Zec has been resisting, only to be forced by the courts to comply with the law,” he said.

“From the diaspora vote, aliens’ right to vote, release of the provisional voters roll, extension of voter registration and access to the printing of ballots, we have had to fight while Zec did everything to block it.”

Justice Priscilla Chigumba has led the fight to resist the changes and along the way she has made gaffes, which have cast doubts on her credibility and impartiality.

Addressing a parliamentary portfolio committee early this year, Chigumba said the constitution provided for polling station-based voting.

She told the committee that the new constitution effectively bars diaspora voting.

However, Gutu, who is also a lawyer by profession, said Chigumba’s interpretation of the Constitution was wrong.

“The constitution adopted in 2013 does not disallow people in the diaspora to vote, it does not even create the polling station-based voting.

with all due respect to the learned judge, she misinterpreted the constitution,” he said.

“It does not even say that one has to be physically present in Zimbabwe to cast their vote.

Zec should have put in place systems to allow diasporans to vote.”

Gutu said there was serious need for a structural change of the Zec secretariat and commissioners for Zimbabwe to hold credible elections.

“Without cleaning out the hygiene issues at the commission, the polls will be compromised,” Gutu said.

Gutu said Zec was wrong in advising Mnangagwa to call for an election when they did not have a voters roll.

“Zec was supposed to gazette the voters roll first after which the president would have proclaimed the elections.

This mess we are in now is because of systems that are being manipulated,” he said.

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti said Mnangagwa had up to August 22 to hold an election but instead chose to rush the country into a poll without a voters roll.

He said they suspected collusion between Zec and Zanu PF in the alleged plot to rig the elections.