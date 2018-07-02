Prophet defends secular artistes

NEW Revelation Ministries founder Prophet Miracle Paul of the famous Abraham’s Tent has defended his invitation of secular musicians, mainly dancehall artistes, to perform at his services at Unit L Community Hall in Chitungwiza.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

While the performance of secular musicians at churches has been met with mixed feelings, Prophet Miracle told The Standard Style that he would continue engaging dancehall artistes as he saw nothing wrong with them performing at his church.

The self-proclaimed prophet has invited several dancehall artistes to perform at some of his services, among them Freeman, Ricky Fire, Lady Squanda (pictured) and Dadza D, with Jah Signal set to become the latest chanter to join the long list when he entertains congregants at a night prayer at Mabvuku Hall on Friday.

“People must not be divided by secular musicians performing at our services. Church is open for everyone and there is nothing wrong for musicians to perform in a church,” he said.

“As New Revelation Ministries, we are not going to bow to pressure, but instead we are going to continue inviting them to perform at our church events.

“I believe those who consider it to be evil for secular musicians to be performing in churches are out of their senses and need strong deliverance from the father. Who are they to judge other people? John 3:17 says: For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.”

The preacher said Christians should interact with all people regardless of what society thinks about them.

“I urge Christians not to accuse other people of being sinners. We need to invite them to churches so that they can see the other side of life, the life they will come to love, and the life of Christ,” he said.

The charismatic man of God said he was not troubled by people who view the work of God through negative lenses.

“Blessed is us who read the Bible because we find courage in it. I do not need to be understood by people neither do I need approval of the community in ministering the Word of God,” he said.

“I know that I was sent to a nation with some rebels who will not listen to the Word of God, but whatever they do they will remember that a prophet was among them so I do not expect people to understand me on their physical basis as I do spiritual things that I know they do not know them and things that I see they cannot see them.”

Prophet Miracle Paul claims that we commands a huge following in the country, mainly due to the miracles he performs.

Some of the miracles that have been witnessed at New Revelations Ministries include a dove that landed on the pulpit while he was preaching at Magamba Hall in Warren Park 1 in Harare.

Last year in winter the prophet ordered a frozen plastic bottle of water and boiled it using a plastic chair. The prophet said these miracles showed the presence of the living God.