Voter roll fiasco: Fictitious addresses, missing

Eight people who are registered under one address will vote in five different constituencies in Harare in one of the eye-popping discoveries during an analysis of the voters roll recently released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

ZEC has come under fire from the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa for allegedly trying to fiddle with the voters roll to give President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF an advantage ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

The electoral body only released the contentious roll a few days ago amid accusations that it had violated the constitution by delaying the release of the voters register until after the nomination court.

An analysis of the voters roll carried out by The Standard with help from a top United States biometric voter registration (BVR) expert, Wes Beal, revealed several anomalies that could put a dent on the credibility of the voters roll.

In what could be a tip of the iceberg, eight people are registered under a fictitious address in Harare’s Highlands suburb and they will vote in five different constituencies in the capital despite the fact that the elections would be polling station-based.

Investigations by The Standard that involved searching Harare City Council records showed that an address, 3 Kew Drive in Highlands, does not exist, but eight people used it to register to vote during the BVR process that began last year.

They will vote in Glen view North, Harare East, Harare West, Kuwadzana and Harare Central.

None of the registered voters from that address share a surname.

A search at the Highlands council district offices showed that 3 Kew Drive does not exist.

Officials at the council offices said they did not have any rates history of the purported property and did not know where it was located.

Council records show that numer 1 Kew Road is Highlands Primary School, followed by 7 Kew Road, which is just next to the school.

Another fictitious address used to register potential voters was 6 Mabelreign, which has 26 registered voters.

Just like those from 3 Kew Driver, the Mabelreign potential voters will cast their ballots in different constituencies.

Attempts to locate this address also failed.

Beal said the issue of duplicates stood out on the voters roll, especially in villages, police and army cantonment areas, but said these were not much to worry about.

“Regarding the duplicate addresses, what I think may turn out to be a bigger problem are the addresses with less than 100 people, but more than that should be at a single address,” he said.

“For example, in Harare West, there are 26 people listed as living at ‘6, Mabelreign’.

“What I find more confusing is that those people, all at the same address, are listed as having seven different polling locations, and nine different polling stations.”

An Microsoft excel analysis of the voters roll shows that there are at least

68 001 addresses with more than one polling station assigned to people that live at the same address.

However, the analysis is not conclusive given that ZEC made numerous spelling mistakes and entered the same address in different styles.

One such scenario was 1 Glynde Ave, Mabelreign, Harare, entered on three occasions as either 1, Glynde Avenue, Mabelreign or 1, Glynde, Mabelreign, Harare; the correct address is Glynde Avenue, Mabelreign.

There was also a notable reduction of registered voters from the provisional voters roll.

But in the absence of the provisional voters roll, it is not possible to tell what led to the decrease.

In Mutoko North, there was a decrease of 1,65% from the number of registered voters released on May 8 by Zec.

On the provisional roll, there were 23 710 to 23 319, but in in the final voters roll, 391 registrants had been removed.

Hurungwe West lost 99 voters, while in Magunje there was a decrease of 136 voters.

In Kariba, 100 entries were removed, while in Mhangura, only six names were removed.

The voters roll also shows the largest group of registered voters were between the ages of 30 and 34, which has 738 000 voters representing 13,92% of all voters.

The largest age bracket of voters are those under the age of 35 at 44,54%, those between 35 and 60 constitute 13% and those above 60 are 12% of potential voters.

Those born after 1980 constitute