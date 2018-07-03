Africa gets a football lesson

The 2018 Fifa World Cup will rank as the worst for African football and has opened eyes that the continent has been lying to itself that it is getting closer to winning the world title.

MICHAEL KARIAT

Events in Russia, where Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal were eliminated in the first round, are a clear testimony that it will take longer than dreamt of for Africa to be considered as serious challengers for the ultimate prize in world football.

While some might argue that referees played a big part in ensuring that the Pharaohs and company took an early plane home, the truth is that technically and tactically, Africa was way behind the rest of the world.

Nigeria should not have lost that game to Argentina, Morocco have themselves to blame for that draw against Spain and, above all, Senegal could have easily sealed a second round place with a draw or a win against Colombia had they not lacked that self-belief that they could do it.

Some are crying over the cruelty of the Senegalese’s departure from Russia on the basis of more yellow cards accumulated, but the Teranga Lions should not have allowed themselves to go that route in the first place.

The West Africans, just like Nigeria in their game against Argentina, created too many chances to win the game, but appeared overawed by the occasion.

Sadly, Africa no longer has players such as Roger Milla, Francois Omam-Biyik, Rashid Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, El Hadj Diouf and Rabah Madger — players who believed they were equal with the best of the rest of the world.

Players who did not give the opposition too much respect in the manner in which the Super Eagles did to Lionel Messi and company.

It is really saddening that the rock that Milla laid down in making Africa a strong force in world football is wearing down.

What is now clearly evident is that a huge gap has opened up between Africa and Europe, and South America, on the other hand, while the road that existed between Africa and Asia has been closed and Asians are now streets ahead, that is, if their teams’ performance at the World Cup is anything to go by.

For the record, Iran, of all teams, overcame the Atlas Lions of Morocco 1-0 in their Group B match and only went out of the tournament after losing out to Spain having forced a draw against European champions, Portugal.

Not forgetting South Korea who caused the biggest upset of the one-month football festival with that memorable 2-0 win over Germany, and in the process, sending the reigning champions out of the tournament.

Although Ghana reached the quarter-finals in 2010, that was on home soil, and Africa should look back to 1990 and 2002 when Cameroon and Senegal reached the last eight and draw lessons from that.

Those were the days when Africa could easily stand up and be counted and not today when the continent has players who cannot stand the heat when the going gets tough.

Moving forward, what Africa needs now is to rediscover the self-belief of the Roger Milla days and also employ coaches who are here not for the money, but have the success of African football at heart.

The next World Cup is in Qatar in 2022 and Africa should strive to go far beyond the quarter-finals, but that will only come if the attitude of the players changes.

They should have that belief that they are better than those teams coming from Europe and South America.

For Zimbabwe, however, the question is: If the Pharaohs of Egypt could come back from the World Cup without even a single point — scoring only one goal —where then do the Warriors stand in international football?

Pause for thought.

Cosafa is not World Cup

One ardent Zimbabwean football fan jokingly said if the World Cup was to be christened Cosafa Cup, then Zimbabwe’s Warriors would win it.

This was after the Warriors triumphed 4-2 over Zambia for their second consecutive Cosafa Cup and a sixth overall title since the tournament was introduced in April 1997.

The Warriors have surely been the most dominant force in this southern African regional tournament and there is a chance that they will continue to dominate as long as it remains open to players plying their trade for foreign clubs.

However, the nation should not get carried away by the Cosafa Cup success because that is not the ultimate goal, but winning the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] and ultimately qualifying for the World Cup the same way other small Africans teams like Togo have done.

Zimbabweans should also be reminded that while the Warriors have been banking on their best players from around the world, some of the teams, notably South Africa and Angola, have been taking the Cosafa Cup as a developmental exercise.

So this could be like a case of a big brother beating his younger brothers in a wrestling or boxing contest, then moving around telling the community that he is invincible.

Where Zimbabwe is heading to now is the far much more important.

The immediate goal is qualifying for the 2019 Afcon finals where Congo DR, Congo Brazzaville, and Liberia lie in wait with one team from the group making the trip to Cameroon.

However, a lot still needs to be done if the Warriors are to acquire the shape of a team capable of challenging the best Africa has to offer.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa is still to come up with a team he calls his own.

Knowledge Musona, Costa Nhamoinesu, and Marvelous Nakamba were not at the Cosafa Cup and Chidzambwa did not have the opportunity to have a look at Tendai Darikwa, Macauley Bonne, Kundai Benyu, Admiral Muskwe, Adam Chicksen and Kelly Lunga.

Chidzambwa has made it clear that he needs more friendly matches to build a strong team ahead of the resumption of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, but the question is: Who will help him in his building exercise when Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa and his vice Omega Sibanda are busy campaigning to become Members of Parliament?

Or what happens should they be elected to represent their constituencies in Parliament?

For Chiyangwa in particular, his constituency would need him, Parliament would need him, Cosafa would need him, and Zifa would also need him.

Isn’t that too much in the plate for one person?

