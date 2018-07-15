Chicken Inn serve Nichrut ‘four-piecer’

A HAT-TRICK by Obriel Chirinda and another goal from Simon Munawa inspired Chicken Inn to a well-deserved victory as they despatched Nichrut in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE in bulawayo

Chicken Inn… (3) 4

Nichrut……………. 0

That win took the Gamecocks to 34 points from 19 games.

Chirinda was the toast of the day for Chicken Inn powering in the opener from inside the penalty box in the 13th minute after he was sent through by Clemence Matawu.

He scored his second with a powerful header five minutes before the break from a Darryl Nyandoro cross before sealing Chicken Inn’s victory in the 76th minute with a beautiful curler from the left, making the most of substitute Wellington Kamudyariwa’s pass.

Munawa had weighed in with the second in the 29th minute with a header from a George Majika corner-kick.

Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas lauded Chirinda for the stellar performance that saw them despatch visiting Nichrut.

“Chirinda is on top of his game. He was buzzing all afternoon and his finishing was excellent,” said Antipas.

“Overall we had a top performance and in the first half we were near perfect. It was a satisfying result.

“We just have to continue with this vein and take it as it comes. We were very clinical in attack and dominated the game for the entire 90 minutes.”

Nichrut, with their new signings Roderick Mutuma, Themba Ndlovu, Washington Pakamisa, Ali Maliselo and Carlos Rusere, could not match Chicken Inn and their coach John Nyikadzino conceded they were a gear down.

“Chicken Inn came at us especially in the first half and it’s unfortunate after working hard all the week, we conceded through crosses. Our first week was really bad,” Nyikadzino said.

Nichrut are in a precarious position, fighting relegation at the bottom of the log.

Teams:

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, X Ndlovu, L Sithole, M Jackson, S Munawa, G Majika (W Kamudyariwa 73’), C Matawu, O Chirinda, I Mucheneka, D Nyandoro (K Nasama 67’)

Nichrut: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, W Pakamisa (A Kanchwanchwa 66’), A Maliselo, C Rusere (S Sithole 53’), F Vimisayi, N Moyo, R Mutuma, T Ndlovu, E Mwinga, F Bushiri (T Hapazari 46’)