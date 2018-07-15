I wanted the crown: Miss Tourism Byo

When Anelisiwe Ndebele (pictured) entered the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Bulawayo finals, she had the crown in her mind and on the night of July 7, the gods smiled on her as she cat-walked on the ramp.

By Sindiso Dube

Ndebele was crowned Miss Tourism Bulawayo, winning prize money amounting to $2 000 and a ticket to represent the province in the national finals set for the city on September 8.

“When I entered the contest I had one thing in mind: the crown. I wanted the crown so that I could be able to market myself, my community, our culture and Zimbabwe to the rest of the world.

“When I was chosen to be part of the contestants, I put prayer, hard work and determination in everything I did preparing for the night,” she said.

Ndebele is a 24-year-old model who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law, Politics, Industrial and Economic Sociology. She is now pursing her second degree in Bachelor of Law with the University of South Africa. Apart from studying, Ndebele works at TechnoExpert Construction Company as a procurement officer.

“I believe education is the key to success. I am fortunate l had an opportunity to go to school,” she told The Standard Style.

“Being educated helps me to stay aware of what is happening around me. My academic background has helped me understand that not everyone is able to attend school and so in the name of modelling l have done a few donations to the less privileged to help where l can.”

Speaking on how she has managed to balance her modelling career, job and studies, she listed management and self-discipline as the secret to her success.

“Time management and self-discipline is my secret to successfluy handling my three duties,” she said.

“There are times when one of the three comes in as a priority. for instance, during exam time I have to give my studies much more attention than modelling and my job.

“Once you learn to differentiate what matters most during a particular moment everything else falls into place. “

Ndebele began modelling at the tender age of five and owes her success to her late mother who always encouraged her to take part in children’s shows.

“I started modelling when I was five. My late mother always pushed me to go for children’s shows to model,” she said.

“In 2010 I was crowned Misss Townsend, when I came back to Zimbabwe after my studies and joined Open Eye Studio in 2017. ever since then I have been doing fashion shows and I took part in Miss Climate Justice and was crowned first princess.

“Apart from modelling, I enjoy doing choreography for other models. I have been part of choreographers for two shows, namely Miss Nust 2018 and Open Eye Studio’s first anniversary celebrations and model graduation held last month.”

Describing modelling in her era, she said: “Modelling today is a tool used to give the girl child a chance to be seen and heard in society.

“It is used to mould a young woman who would be an inspiration to many other young women.

“It also creates opportunities that one wouldn’t ordinarily find by just being a citizen. Basically, modelling is a step in empowering the girl child,”