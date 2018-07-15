Yadah frustrate champions FC Platinum

Champions FC Platinum failed to collect maximum points for the second time in a row since the start of the second half of the season after they were held to a frustrating draw by hosts Yadah FC at the National Sport Stadium yesterday.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Yadah FC……….. (0) 1

FC Platinum…… (1) 1

FC Platinum thought they would put last week’s home defeat to ZPC Kariba behind them when Ali Sadiki thrust them into the lead in the first half.

But veteran striker Ralph Matema headed home the equaliser towards the end of the match from a Johannes Sibanda cross to ensure a share of the spoils before the virtually empty giant stadium.

The platinum miners were showcasing new signing former Ajax Cape Town and Golden Arrows striker Thomas Chideu, who obliged with a vital assist on his debut.

Putting up a brave face after the match, coach Norman Mapeza praised his team for giving their all in a bid to collect maximum points.

“Every game we play, we play for three points. Unfortunately, this is what happened today and we have to take the point,” said Mapeza.

“There was nothing else we could do about it. We had created so many chances which we failed to convert. Coming from a defeat last week, I say well done to my boys for giving their best.”

On paper, it looked as if it would be an easy match for FC Platinum, but Yadah were never going to make it easy.

Despite falling behind in the first half Yadah had fluffed a number of good chances.

Matema had a glorious chance to level the scores on the hour-mark, but he shot straight at goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

FC Platinum had other chances to put the match to bed through Charles Sibanda and Sadiki in the second half, but were found wanting in front of goal.

With 14 minutes to go, Sibanda produced a beautifully-weighted cross that found the head of Matema, whose looping header left Mhari clutching thin air.

“We are on the right track, since we have managed to collect four points in the last two matches we have played,” Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive said.

“In the first half of the season I worried about our conversion rate, but the guys have improved and I am happy.”

Teams:

Yadah: S Chimusoro, W Kalongonda, W Chakanyuka, B Madzokere, J Dzingai, E Karembo, B Mapfumo, L Mavunga (B Chikwenya 63’), M Musiyakuvi, J Sibanda, R Matema (A Makopa 90’)

FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Muduviwa, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere, F Madhanhanga, C Sibanda, T Chideu (N Tigere 63’), A Sadiki