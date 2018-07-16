Gospel diva Vuyo Brown releases Grace Fulfilled

Bulawayo-born gospel singer Vuyo Brown, real name Vuyolwethu Ngwenya, who released her album titled Grace Fulfilled last month, says her project is a tool to lure people to God.

By Sindiso Dube

The album was launched on June 30 at Tech Village in Bulawayo.

Grace Fulfilled is a compilation of songs that basically cover the life of a believer, giving one’s life to Christ, the struggles of the walk and the joys of loving God.

“Grace Fulfilled is about God perfecting his ministry in me as he did with Aaron and his sons in Leviticus 8, an anointing to begin and anointing to fulfill,” Blown said.

“Grace Fulfilled is basically an introduction of Vuyo Brown to the world with music that defies the norm that transcends beyond traditional gospel music, a contemporary sound that will have you on your feet or at least bobbing your head to fun dance songs like Bless Me and EDM Tichatamba.

“This album won’t be enjoyable, but will be an experience, a journey, a fellowship with the Holy Spirit.

“It’s a cliché, but that’s the whole reason for gospel music, to lead people to their primary purpose of glorifying God.”

Brown said gospel music should be a form of ministering the Word of God.

“Gospel music should win souls and lead people into praise and worship mood.

My music is a tool that should and will minister to people; it should educate, concertise and inspire the masses,” she said.

The 26-year-old Bulawayo-born and bred artiste started music at a tender age.

“I always struggle to pinpoint when I started singing because I have just always been singing,” she said.

“By the time I was learning to play the flute at nine, I had already started.

Maybe it’s during the time my little sister and I would perform for our parents.

“Professionally, I started singing in 2014.

I had no desire to sing out of church, but took the step after a prophecy directed me.

The gospel diva said her pastor saw the potential in her and encouraged her to sing.

“By grace, I have learnt from great musicians in Bulawayo.

I sang Destiny Praise for about a year, I was part of the brand JPM for some time, while I sang in With One Voice and lastly Creme Voices from 2015 into 2016.

I love being surrounded by amazing voices because I love learning,” she said.