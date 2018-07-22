FC Platinum woes deepen

For the third week in a row, FC Platinum put up another drab performance yesterday failing to utilise home advantage after being held to a goalless draw by CAPS United at Mandava Stadium.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA IN ZVISHAVANE

FC Platinum……………………..0

CAPS United…………………….0

Having lost to ZPC Kariba before drawing with Yadah FC, yesterday’s draw with Makepekepe put a huge dent on FC Platinum’s hopes of successfully defending their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League crown.

While a point might be better than a loss, the miners appear to be slowly losing grip of their stranglehold at the top of the log standings, having once opened a seven-point lead before the mid-season break.

FC Platinum were disappointing and it was actually the visitors, CAPS United, who had the better chances in the first stanza and the miners had rookie goalkeeper Wallace Magalane to thank.

Joel “Josta” Ngodzo was impressive with his ball artistry as CAPS United ran rings around the miners, but lack of accuracy upfront was their Achilles’ heel, with striker John Zhuwawu the main culprit.

On the stroke of half-time, former FC Platinum gunslinger Brian Muzondiwa broke loose in the midfield, dribbling past Gift Bello, but the striker’s final effort was weak, much to the disappointment of the CAPS United faithful.

Makepekepe were then denied a goal in the 63rd minute when Zhuwawu was adjudged to be offside by assistant referee Edgar Rumeki after capitalising on poor communication between Magalane and his defence.

However, after the breather, FC Platinum had a number of chances, but Prosper Chigumba in goals for CAPS United was their stumbling block.

On his home debut for FC Platinum, Thomas Chideu made some promising moves on the right flank, curling in a rocket from 20 yards, but Chigumba was equal to the task.

On a number of occasions, FC Platinum were awarded set pieces in promising positions, but their deadball specialist Never Tigere was disappointing.

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza (pictured) said he was satisfied with the team’s performance.

“We got a point today and that is better than losing,” he said.

“We were not ourselves in the first half, but we then made tactical changes at half-time, resulting in us creating chances though we did not score.

“We need to remain focused at all costs and manage our team psychologically because at this stage, we need stability.”

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe praised his team for a solid performance.

“This was a very tactical game and I am proud of the way we played today,” he said.

“We had a lot of chances, but we did not score. I am sure next week those mistakes would be rectified.

“On a good day we could have won this game. I am not even worried or frustrated about the goal we did not get because these are some of the things we face in football,” he said.