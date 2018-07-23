Aspiring Chipinge MP promises change

MDC Alliance candidate for Chipinge East Mathias Mateo Muyambo has promised to transform the constituency, if elected in next week’s elections.

Knowledge Mhlanga Makamera

Speaking on the sidelines of the funeral service for Batsirai Magaisa Mlambo, Muyambo said the alliance’s presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa was a visionary leader.

He said Zimbabwe needed leadership that cared about people and not “a caucus of self-enriching criminals who only care about securing their looted properties at the expense of the ordinary Zimbabweans, who are wallowing in abject poverty.”

Muyambo said the serious cash shortages and long bank queues would become a thing of the past within five days if Chamisa was elected into power on July 30.

He said when he was MP for the area in the past, he managed to facilitate the construction of clinics in areas such as Daisy Hill, Holland and Charurwa.