Horror as granny dies at border

A Binga woman died at the Victoria Falls border on her way to seek medical treatment in Zambia last week after transporters refused to take her on board because she was seriously ill.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Monica Mudenda, (66) of Simbala village under Chief Pashu, was travelling with her husband Chelias Kasina (72) and grandchild Comment Mombe (23) on July 14 as they crossed the border.

The family had arrived in the resort town the previous night and slept at Chinotimba bus terminus before being rescued by a resident, who took them to Mfelandawonye suburb.

Mombe said the family had sold their household property and a beast so that her grandmother could get treatment in the neighbouring country.

“Her body was swollen and she was coughing badly and she was vomiting blood since the beginning of the year,” she said.

“We took her to Binga and Kamativi hospitals, but the doctors could not diagnose the illness until they had to write a referral letter for her to go Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

“We decided to take her to Zambia because it was going to be cheaper than going to Bulawayo.”

Mombe said they boarded three buses to reach Victoria Falls over two days. She said people were refusing to give them transport because her grandmother was critically ill.

“She was being rejected because of her condition, but our money was not enough to hire an ambulance. Later, one bus driver allowed us to board and they dropped us at Chinotimba rank,” Mombe said.

“We did not know anyone in the town and we decided to sleep on the pavement.”

Mombe said a young boy who saw them sleeping took them to his parents’ home for the night.

Their nighmare continued the following day after they delayed at the border as they sought a medical border pass as there were many people that were going to Zambia to seek treatment.

Mombe said they were at the border the following day at around 11am, but could not immediately secure a medical border pass. The family was only served after 2pm.

A security guard at the border said they had seen Mudenda sleeping and they thought that she was mentally disturbed.

Mombe said her grandmother started coughing blood and died in her grandfather’s arms as she went to look for a taxi to take them to Livingstone.

She said her grandmother’s body was taken to the Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary where they were told that it was full until ward 11 councillor Edmore Zhou took the body to a private funeral parlour. Zhou covered all the expenses.

Victoria Falls residents contributed money to buy a coffin, food and to cover travel expenses for the family back to Binga. Mudenda was buried last Thursday.

Police officer commanding Victoria Falls district Chief Superintendent Tadeas Madondo confirmed the death.