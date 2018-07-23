Hospital gets $500k equipment

A United States organisation on Friday donated equipment worth over $500 000 to Victoria Falls Hospital.

Nokuthaba Dlamini

The equipment donated by Matter was handed over by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

It included intensive care unit beds, paediatric ventilators, blood fridge, ward and maternity beds, clinical supplies, stethoscopes, nebulisers, oxygen concentrators, X-ray, infant scales, ultra sounds, patient monitors, distillers, baby warmer and step stools, among other modern equipment.

A non-governmental organisation, Love for Africa, facilitated the donation. Love for Africa operations manager Emmanuel Tivatyi said they decided to partner with Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation after they made a similar donation to Dete’s Lukosi Hospital.

He said they worked closely with Matter to source the medical equipment.