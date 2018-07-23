Mahachi speaks on Zim Peace Festival

Award-winning gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi says he is delighted to be among the country’s crème de la crème of local musicians that are billed to perform at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)-organised gospel concert dubbed the Zimbabwe Peace Festival.

By Staff reporter

Mahachi is among a strong line-up of gospel singers, including Baba Manyeruke, Baba naMai Charamba, Minister Mahendere, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mathias Mhere, ZimPraise, Vabvuwi and Vabati VaJehovah, among many other artistes.

Several choirs drawn from different denominations, including the Uniformed Forces Brass Bands, will perform at the gospel music fiesta scheduled for the Glamis Arena on Saturday.

The festival runs under the theme Shout to the Lord, which was drawn from Psalms 98.4.

“I am happy to be among a group of top gospel artistes that will perform at the Zimbabwe Peace Festival. As gospel artistes, we have a role to play particularly during this crucial moment of elections,” Mahachi said.

The Ndisiye hit maker promised fireworks, saying he would belt out some of his best tracks.

“I want to assure those that are coming for the show that I will perform some of my best songs,” he said.

Mahachi is likely to sing tracks such as Ndiye Nzira, Tichamuona and Ndisiye, a duet that he did with Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi. He cannot leave the stage without singing the crowd’s favourite Ndinoda Jesu/Ngiyamuthanda UJesu.

In a statement, ZTA said the Zimbabwe Peace Festival was a non-denominational and apolitical event aimed at bringing together Christians from across Zimbabwe in their diversity to pray for political tolerance and advocate for peace before, during and after elections.