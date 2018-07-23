Push to get injiva to vote

THE Zimbabwean community in South Africa is being urged to return home to vote on July 30 through the “Go Zim Vote Campaign”.

Lulu Brenda Harris

Zimbabwe Community in South Africa chairperson Nicholas Ngqabutho Mabhena said while it was difficult to establish the number of registered voters living in the neighbouring country, their vote would make a difference.

“For now, registered voters in South Africa are encouraged to go home and vote,” he said.

“To those not registered, we call upon them to encourage their registered relatives in Zimbabwe to vote on election day.”

Mabhena said the campaign was also targeted at South Africans that employed Zimbabweans so that they give their employees time-off.

The campaigns have been held on the streets of Johannesburg and other cities to encourage the Zimbabwean immigrants, known as injiva at home, take part in the harmonised elections.