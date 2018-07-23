War vets demand jobs

A group of war veterans who were once employed by Harare City Council last Thursday confronted mayor Bernard Manyenyeni demanding their jobs back after the local authority raised the retirement age to 65 years.

XOLISANI NCUBE

Manyenyeni had a torrid time dealing with the uneasy war veterans as they accused council of “illegally terminating their contracts” through the lowering of the retirement age in 2014 to only to change it again this year.

“They presented two proposals, which I think we are going to discuss and find each other through dialogue,” the mayor said.

“This is not the first time that they have made these demands and we have agreed to take up the matter next week Tuesday.”

In 2014 council embarked on a retrenchment exercise, which saw at least 10 of its senior employees being relieved of their duties to cut on employment costs.

The local authority also sent home hundreds of its workers who had reached 60 years as they reduced the retirement age from 65 to 60.

Council wanted to retire 2 000 employees to reduce its salary bill and improve service delivery.