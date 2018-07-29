Cal_Vin welcomes second baby in a year

Multi-award winning rapper Cal_Vin, real name Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, welcomed his second child last Monday.

By Sindiso Dube

The daughter, whom he named Khloe Owami Nhliziyo, becomes the rapper’s second child with two different mothers this year after the birth of his son King Cal_Vin Jnr early this year.

After the birth, Cal_Vin couldn’t hide his joy on social media where he posted the newly-born’s first pictures and a caption which read: “It’s a pink Monday, as Princess Khloe enters the world. The cold couldn’t keep her from coming out to play, welcome Princess Khloe.

“Being a father is a blessing, I am happy to welcome my Princess, she is beautiful and she adds up to my new family which also includes my boy King Cal_Vin. Honestly, I am over the moon and ready to take good care of my kids,“he said.

“Being a father has changed me for the good. I now live not for myself, but for the kids, I have learnt to prioritise my kids first. Everything I do, I do it for them.”

The rapper “super dad” did not waste time before composing a song for his daughter titled Daady’s Little Girl, where he pours his heart out to his daughter, telling her how much he loves her and ready to be the best father for her.

Cal_Vin has had his own four share of controversy. Last month he was rumoured to have assaulted his mother and girlfriend while drunk at their Luveve home.

“Nothing like that [assault] ever happened, me and my mother are good. It’s just rumours from people who wish to see me fall and to destabilise my family, but I won’t allow that to happen,” he said.

Cal_Vin is also rumoured to be entangled in a “cold war” with fellow Bulawayo rapper Asaph, which saw the two firing shots at each other in songs.

Asaph won the Outstanding Hip-Hop Artiste award at this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, a gong which was previously held by Cal_Vin.

Meanwhile, Cal_Vin is preparing for his annual Made In Bulawayo Music Festival, which has been running for the past two years.