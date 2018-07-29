Candidate sends tongues wagging

Maverick independent candidate Lungisani Ncube’s campaign rolled into the Shake communal area recently, leaving tongues wagging as the battle for MP for Gwanda North heated up.

Ncube, who is popularly known as ”2 Minutes” and hails from the Nqameni area, had been long-awaited here as news filtered that he solves problems in just “two minutes”. In his long address, Ncube promised to initiate several projects to help villagers in the constituency.

“As I speak to you, I have bought water pipes for the local primary school. I want to put up piped water at the school,” he said.

“I will also buy a water pump and a generator. Schoolchildren and teachers must not struggle to access water,” said the 46-year-old politician.

While still speaking, and true to his word, a truckload of water pipes arrived at the rally that was being held at Shake business centre, sending his supporters into a frenzy punctuated by song and dance.