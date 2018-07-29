Club Sankayi hosts Charly Black

JAMAICAN dancehall artiste Charly Black (pictured above) will be bringing two special guest artistes for his scheduled performance on August 4 at LongCheng Plaza in Harare, concert organisers have confirmed.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Me Nuh Fraid hitmaker makes a return after his maiden performance three years ago at the same venue, where he staged a stellar show that left fans clamouring for more.

In an interview with The Standard Style, one of the concert organisers, Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe of David House Promotions, said Charly Black’s welcome party would be on a day before his performance at the newly-opened upmarket joint, Club Sankayi, in Harare.

“We are organising one of the best concerts where our headline act Charly Black will bring two surprise artistes where they will be supported by some of the country’s top artistes. Club Sankayi will host his welcome party on August 3,” he said.

“For those that might fail to come for the show we have given them the opportunity to meet Charly Black and have the opportunity for Kodak moments with him alongside other local artistes and celebrities at Club Sankayi.”

Dhama said Charly Black would touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday, two days earlier to meet some of his fans in high-density suburbs ahead of his second performance in the country.

“Charly Black will jet into the country on Thursday, August 2 from Brussels, Belgium. We are going to have ghetto tours so that the visiting artiste can mix and mingle with fans who might not be able to attend the concert,” he said.

“During the tour of some high-density suburbs — among them Mbare, Glen View, Highfield and Mufakose — Charly Black will be accompanied by an array of local artistes whom he will share the stage with.”

Advance tickets for the concert are selling online at $10 for ordinary ones, with the VIP and VVIP ones going for $25 and $50 respectively.

Charly Black, real name Desmond Mendize, has already confirmed the concert dubbed Charly Black Party Animal Reloaded in a 49-second video that is circulating on social media platforms.

“Warriors Entertainment, David House, Vokal, Saturday August 4, Charly Black returns to Zimbabwe. I will be performing live, place be Longcheng ground, the return,” he said.

Charly Black will be supported by top local dancehall artistes, including Soul Jah Love, Guspy Warrior, Freeman, Kinnah, Dadza D and Queen Khadija and wheel spinners Judgment Yard, Templeman and Gary B, Raydizz Selekta Base and BodySlam Family.