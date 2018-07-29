Tuku to reclaim global iconic status

Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi (pictured right) left the country on Thursday for Europe where he was billed to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, yesterday before his return to South Africa where he will spend the better part of next month doing a series of shows.

By Staff Reporter

Tuku Music publicity manager Walter Wanyanya confirmed to The Standard Style that the music icon was having several shows outside the country, saying Tuku’s music remained popular across the globe.

“Yes, it’s true we have foreign tours,” Wanyanya said.

“It’s always great to hear that people from other countries in Africa and Europe are hungry to hear and see Dr Mtukudzi perform on their home soils.

“For us, it’s always a great pleasure to be able to perform in front of new audiences and it means constant growth for the Tuku Music brand.

Wanyanya said the music superstar would perform in Dubai and Europe before flying to South Africa.

“We are performing in Lisbon, Portugal, via Dubai before we move to South Africa where we will perform in Durban, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg and at the Oppikkopi Music Festival,” he said.

Tuku returns to South Africa courtesy of local promoters Xtratime Entertainment, Ngoma ne Hosho and South Africa’s Bassline Live.

Xtratime Entertainment is famed for organising Mtukudzi gigs in South Africa under the Tuku Birthday Concert banner.

All the shows were sold-out, making Tuku one of the most prominent foreign performers in South Africa.

According to the itinerary released by Xtratime Entertainment, on August 4 Tuku performs in Johannesburg before he flies to Durban for another gig on August 10. A day later the superstar will grace the Oppikkopi Music Festival in Limpopo province. On September 24, Tuku will return to South Africa for the annual Tuku @ 66 Cape Town Concert in Johannesburg.

Tongai Mbidzo of Xtratime Entertainment told The Standard Style that Tuku would spend the better part of August in South Africa for a series of shows.

“Xtratime Entertainment, Ngoma neHosho and Bassline Live are working flat out with Tuku keeping him busy in South Africa,” he said.

“In the past few months, Tuku has performed three times in Cape Town, twice in Johannesburg and once in Port Shepstone. All the shows were sold-out proving that the superstar still maintains a huge following in South Africa.”