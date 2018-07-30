ICC comes to Zim’s rescue

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the release of funds to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in order to enable the cash-strapped board to clear the outstanding dues owed to its players and staff.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The confirmation of the release of money from the apex body came through a ZC media release yesterday and is a part of ICC’s controlled funding payment plan, the full details of which are yet to be finalised.

“Payment plan proposals will be discussed and communicated to all outstanding creditors once this process has been concluded,” the release said.

“This brings welcome relief to the current staff and players and is the first step in the recovery process of cricket in Zimbabwe to its former health and strength.”

Zimbabwe were forced to play two of their most recent series — a T20I tri-series involving Pakistan and Australia, followed by an ODI series against the former — without five of their key players, who made themselves unavailable for selection after ZC failed to meet the June 25 deadline that the players had set to clear the dues.

The players were owed two months’ salaries while their match fees had been outstanding since 2017.

Zimbabwe would now be hopeful of being able to field a full-strength side again in their next international assignment — a limited-overs tour of South Africa starting late September.

The national cricket team will engage with Bangladesh for two Tests and three ODIs in a tour in October after their visit to South Africa.