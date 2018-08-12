Rinomhota earmarked for loan from Reading FC

LONDON — Reading FC youngster Andy Rinomhota has been earmarked for a loan move away from the second-tier English football club.

The 21-year-old England-born youngster, who is being courted by Zimbabwe, is highly rated by Royals having joined from AFC Portchester back in 2015 and he has been a key player for the club’s Under-23 side.

He has been around the first team set-up for the past year and was rewarded with a new four-year deal at the end of 2017.

Despite being yet to play in the Championship for Reading, Paul Clement has clearly been impressed with Rinomhota in the four months he has been at the club following Jaap Stam’s departure.

“Andy’s a good player and I like his attitude,” Clement said. “He is hard working and responds well to coaching.

“He will be one we look at when we look at the size of the squad before the transfer window shuts and see what’s the best thing for him moving forward.

“Is it to remain in the first team setting? Is it realistic he will get match time or is it better for him getting experience outside?

“He’s not one we want to move on long-term but possibly in to an experience where he is getting good competitive football.

“He’s at the stage where he needs to be in the first team or getting competitive match football [not just U23 games].”

Rinomhota was part of the training camp in Austria — the second time he has gone away with the first-team squad during pre-season.

The midfielder played just twice for Royals’ first team in 2017/18 with both appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

Rinomhota was born in Leeds, England to a Zimbabwean father and British mother, which makes him eligible to represent the Warriors in international football. —football.london