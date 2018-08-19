Makepekepe fire blanks

Former champions CAPS United remained unbeaten in the second half of the season, but yesterday they fired blanks against a resilient Herentals as the two teams shared spoils in a dull Castle Lager Premier Soccer league encounter at Rufaro Stadium.

BY GARISH PHIRI

CAPS United missed gilt-edged chances through captain Hardlife Zvirekwi and striker John Zhuwawu, while the miss of the match came from Herentals striker Blessing Majarira late in the match.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe (pictured below) declared his desire for his side to be the best in the second half of the season and in five matches, Makepekepe have drawn four and won once.

“As far as I am concerned, it was a disappointing result considering the way we played, especially last week against Black Rhinos. I thought we were by far the better team. Our application was very good and credit also to Herentals who gave us a very good fight,” Chitembwe said.

“Personally, I think it was just one game in which a lot of things did not go according to plan. We had planned to make it very compact and play between our lines but, obviously we did not have control of that. It was disappointing considering the amount of work we put in.”

For debutants Herentals, it was a valuable point as they bid to stay in the league for another season.

So far they have done extremely well.

“This is a good result for us after going into this match as underdogs. A draw is good for us also looking at our last game where we had to recover from two goals down against Yadah,” Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwokuziva said.

“It was a very good job from the boys whereby we didn’t concede a goal and could have won the match had we utilised the very good chances we got.”

Zvirekwi could have given his side the lead with a blistering shot five minutes before the break, but Frank Kuchineyi sprang up to acrobatically tip the ball out for a corner kick.

Zhuwawo had another chance for CAPS United in the 69th minute, but sent his effort wide from inside the box.

Prosper Chigumba, in goals for Makepekepe, then came to his club’s rescue after coming face-to-face with Majarira and winning the duel.

Teams:

Herentals: F Kuchineyi, B Majarira (T Chitukutuku, 62’), C Mavhurume, P Chota, W Chimbetu, C Chinobva, I Benza (T Benza 80’), B Maungandidze, R Hachiro, W Kapumha, A Majarira

CAPS United: P Chigumba, M Mwanjale, V Musarurwa, M Ncube (T Chiunye, 79’), S Makatuka, C Kamhapa, K Nyamupfukudza (M Katsvairo, 34’), B Muzondiwa (C Munzabwa, 65’), H Zvirekwi, J Zhuwawu