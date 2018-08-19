Sibanda rescues Bosso

Nichrut…………….0

Highlanders…………0

Nichrut strengthened their bid to survive relegation as they held Highlanders to a goalless draw in a mouth-watering Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA in Gweru

It was a see-saw affair between the two sides though the hosts had better chances.

Highlanders could have lost had it not been for Ariel Sibanda’s penalty save and Nichrut’s ineffectiveness infront of goal.

Nichrut striker Rodrick Mutuma was a menace to his former paymasters as he caught the defensive duo of Andrew Mbeba and Charlton Siyamalonga napping on several occasions.

On the stroke of halftime, the lanky forward earned the hosts a penalty when he was brought down in the box by MaClive Phiri, but his former Dynamos compatriot Themba Ndlovu failed to beat Sibanda who brilliantly blocked the effort.

It was a heart-breaking moment for the Nichrut faithful.

Nichrut had some intresting exchanges in the first half, but were unlucky not to score.

On the 22-minute mark, Tatenda Hapazari almost scored when he was picked in the box by Farai Vimisayi, but Sibanda was equal to the task.

Moments later, Vimisayi broke loose from the right flank, jinking past two Bosso defenders before he picked Hapazari in the box.

It was unfortunate that having hit the target, referee Milton Mupfumbati adjudged Hapazari to be offside.

Perhaps lady lucky was not on Nichrut’s side, as Mutuma went on to miss the target from inside the box.

Sibanda almost cost Bosso, just after the half-hour mark when he fumbled the ball from a Shepherd Sithole back-pass. However, Nichrut strikers were slow to react.

Bosso were dominant in the seconf half and at one moment, Nigel Makumbe forced a save from a freekick just outside the box.

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino was devastated by his side’s failure to collect maximum points after having the better opportunities.

“We had a penalty saved and a number of missed chances, but that is football,” he said.

His counterpart Mandla Moyo was satisfied with gaining one point away from home.

“One point on the road, I think we are happy. We could have lost, but we thank Ariel for saving that penalty,” he said.