Drama series for inheritance puzzle

Midlands province actors have turned the lifetime challenges that go with family inheritance into a thrilling drama series that is set to hit the big screen soon.

By Brenna Matendere

The drama, titled Heritage, was written and produced by 22-year-old Solomon Mandaza, who is the founder and producer for RocMedia Film and Television Company.

Mandaza started scriptwriting in 2013, getting tips from the editor of one of the country’s finest series Amakorokoza.

Heritage is a 13-episode drama series. Each episode is 25 minutes long. The cast features popular rapper Mzoe 7 (Paul Mlauzi), award-winning actor Percy Soko, poet Dumisani Ndlovu, Delicious Mathuthu, Muchemei Makina and Tinotenda Muchirahondo.

Mandaza said the intention of the drama series was to unravel the complexities of inheritance.

“My intention is to teach people that if they realise they have been trapped in a tricky inheritance situation, they should move on and start their own new projects rather than choose to die while pursuing what their parents will have left for them,” he said.

The production opens with Lukas coming back to inherit his father’s land after a long- term stay overseas where he was studying. He has his foreign fiancée Diana, whom he wants to introduce to his family. However, things don’t go as planned when he gets home, only to find a planned life by his father James Chireya (50s). It becomes hard for Lukas to choose between his fiancée and his heritage. Things do not work out due to haters and Diana is frustrated and goes back to her home country.

Angela is gone, but for Lukas to be initiated into the company left by his father, he has to marry the daughter of Wayne Dambudzo, his father’s business partner, Lucy, a lady he never knew nor had a relation with.

The producer said his dream was to inspire young people to take the initiative of building a society of their own.