Steps to receiving answers to prayer

ONE of the most frustrating thing that a Christian can ever experience is to pray, and pray –– and pray more –– and not see the answers to the prayers. A successful prayer life or prayer ministry is seen in God’s response to the prayers that the saints offer to God.

divineinsight BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

The important thing when you pray is to decide what you want from God and be definite about it. James 1:6-7, “But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth, is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think he will receive any thing of the Lord.”

After you have decided, and are convicted, about what you want the Lord to do for you, find the relevant scriptures promising whatever you want.

Be specific

A lot of Christians are often unsure of their requests when praying. I think it’s better to pray for a few minutes for something specific rather than pray for hours and not know. Don’t just pray. Pray for –– or about –– something.

Ask for what you want

Ask God for the things you want and believe that you receive them. Of course, God knows what we need even before we ask. The Bible says, “Your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things” (Matthew. 6:32).

But we’re also told to ask for what we need. To say that we’re leaving it up to God and that we know He will automatically do whatever is best is unscriptural. Jesus Himself said we are to ask God for what we need. John 16:23-24, “And in that day ye shall ask me nothing. Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it you. Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.”

Have a positive mindset

Let every thought affirm that you have what you asked for. After you pray in faith according to God’s Word, never allow the thought of failure to remain in your mind.

Once you’ve prayed and asked God for something, never doubt that you have the answer. If doubts persist, rebuke them. Get your mind on the answer. To do that, you will have to get your mind on the Word. Doubt is from the devil.

To receive answers to your prayers, you must disallow every image, suggestion, vision, and all other thoughts that do not contribute to your faith. You have to stay positive in your thinking.

Guard your mind

Guard against every evil thought that comes into your mind to try to make you doubt God’s Word. Thoughts are governed by observation, association and teaching. So this step is closely associated with step number three. The Bible says we are to cast down every imagination that exalts itself against the knowledge of God (2 Corinthians 10:5).

That’s why you should stay away from all places and things that do not support your affirmation that God has answered your prayer. Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Many believers focus their minds on the wrong things and they are defeated in life as a result. But guard against every evil thought and think only on those things which affirm that God has heard and answered your prayers. If you will do that, you will be co-operating with God in faith.

You will have to guard your mind in order to develop in faith. And as you stand your ground firm in faith, your faith will see you through to victory.

Allow me to end by sharing what Dr Francis Myles says in his book, The Order of Melchizedek (2010). He says this priestly order to which you belong as a Christian “has its own spiritual currency that enables all of those who are part of this priestly order to buy and sell in God’s Kingdom economy. With this currency those who operate in the priestly Order of Melchizedek can ‘buy’ (appropriate) healing, peace, prosperity, and breakthrough, or ‘sell’ (sow) their seed ideas and believe God for a harvest.” (pp168).

Praying in faith entails that you believe God has heard you, and that your answer is on the way, even if the circumstances of your life suggest otherwise. Allow the Word of God, and not what you see with your physical eyes, to have the final say. Amen.

Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of several books including Walking in the Spirit (2017) and Give Me Souls, Or I Die! (2018).