FC Platinum’s ‘indomitable lion’ finally roars

HE might have so far failed to match the lofty standards set by his compatriot Christian Ntouba Epoupa, but FC Platinum striker Albert Eonde believes that he is finally settling in to life at the Zvishavane-based platinum miners well after a rocky start to his career.

The highly-rated Cameroonian forward joined the platinum miners early this year amid so much expectation as they sought to strengthen their football squad ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Eonde also had the extra burden of living up to the standards set by his compatriot Epoupa, who had illuminated the domestic premiership with his goal-scoring prowess during his season-long stint at Harare giants Dynamos.

After arriving amid so much expectation, Eonde initially found the going tough as he was frozen out of the squad that went on to suffer back-to-back defeats at the hands of Angolan side Desportivo De Agosto in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

The Cameroonian, however, appears to be slowly coming out of his shell after producing a number of eye-catching performances which have yielded four goals so far this season.

Only last week the 20-year-old gave a stark warning of his predatory qualities with a stunning brace that inspired Norman Mapeza’s charges to a crucial victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

“He did well because it’s his job to score goals,” Mapeza said after the match. “We need these guys to be scoring goals. Everyone should be scoring goals, not only him, but I am happy for him because it is a boost to his confidence as we go for our next task.”

The 20-year-old striker now finds himself firmly part of his coach’s plans after showing a brilliant attitude and has vowed to help FC Platinum retain the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

“My job here is to score goals and slowly I am gaining confidence and so far my goal is to help the team retain the championship,” said Eonde.

“When I first came here, there were a lot of expectations and joining the club together with Shadreck Mayembe from Zambia, there was pressure on both of us to make a difference.

“The move here was obviously big for me considering that the team was going to take part in the Champions League, a stage where every African player wants to shine and prove his worth.

“I admit that there were initial challenges in getting used to the team, I couldn’t settle easily mainly because when you are a foreigner, you have to get used to the local culture before you do anything else.

However, despite the challenges, the young forward took comfort in his past experience having played in different countries before joining FC Platinum.

A former Cameroon youth international, Eonde started his professional career at the age of 16 with lower-tier side Vipère de Ndiki, where he scored 17 goals in 20 appearances in the 2014-15 season.

He then spent the following season at 14-time Cameroonian champions Coton Sport Garoua, where he also excelled before moving to rivals Canon de Yaounde followed by a short stint in Thailand, where he played for second-tier clubs Pattaya United FC and Rayong FC.

“I have gained a lot of experience from playing under different circumstances in different countries, but my time at Coton Sport was brilliant and very educative in terms of my development. However, my best achievement was at Vipère de Ndiki, where I scored 17 goals in 20 games.

The young forward also revealed his desire to play for the Cameroon senior national team having previously received call-ups to the Under-17 and 20 teams.

“I also played for the Cameroonian national Under-17 and Under-20 teams, which was always my dream ever since I started playing professional football. You know everywhere in the world, footballers dream of playing in their national colours either at the World Cup or Africa Cup of Nations.

“This is what I wish for in my career. I want to improve and break through to charm the national team coaches. I know considering the way I have been playing, it might seem to be far-fetched, but that’s my goal.”

Eonde heaped praise on his employers FC Platinum for their professionalism, describing the club as the best run in the country.

“Since I joined this club, honestly I have been treated well. This a very professional club where everything is done in a proper way. In many situations, foreign players struggle with money issues, but I have not seen that here. I think FC Platinum is the best run club in this country, everything is done just like what real champions do. I will, by all means, work hard to help the team retain the championship.”

The Cameroonian forward has also formed a strong bond with his teammates at the Zvishavane club.

“I have established some friendships in the team and in the local community. At the moment I am getting on very well with a number of my team-mates that include Rodwell Chinyengetere, Petros Mhari, Rahman Kutsanzira and Shadreck Mayembe from Zambia, but mostly Chinyengetere has been my sidekick,” he said with a chuckle.