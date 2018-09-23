Modelling is an art, says Chelsea

Bulawayo model and brand ambassador Chelsea Chasi (20), affectionately known as Von Chase, says modelling is not only about body expressions, but an art from the heart and soul.

By Sindiso Dube in Bulawayo

Chasi, who last year graduated from Open Eye Studios, a modelling, beauty and branding academy run by former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma, describes modelling as more of “what you feel within than the body you present”.

“Modelling is an art, an art from your heart, mind and soul, which is then decoded by the body for everyone to enjoy and to appreciate,” she told The Standard Style.

“It’s more of what one feels within because if your heart and mind is not at peace, you won’t present a good image. the body is more of a medium of expression yet the greater part of the job would have been executed with the body and mind.

“Every time I have a shoot or a competition, I make sure that I am in a good space mentally and spiritually and align with the ideas of the events, because it is what I feel inside that I decode to the outside world.”

Chasi is an ambitious young lady who is actively involved in the fashion and beauty industry and image consultancy. She also has a passion for youth empowerment.

She started modelling at the tender age of 10 while in primary school.

“I started participating in modelling shows when I was aged 10 at Masiyephambili Junior School, where I participated in the Miss Masiye Junior contest and I was crowned first princess,” she said.

“The passion and zeal grew when I was in form two where I started doing promotional photoshoots for local brands.

“I then did runway shows and graduated at Open Eye studios in 2017 following which I was crowned Miss African Child in the same year in June.

“So far, I have been doing voice-overs for promotional videos and being a brand ambassadors for a number of local corporates.”