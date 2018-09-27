Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent and the Standard newspapers, in partnership with the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), are hosting, the 1st 100 days Towards a National Vision summit on the 3rd October.

AMH and ZCC have found scope in convening thought leaders in all affected sectors in Government, Civil Society, Diplomatic Community and Corporates to this ThinkTank summit to set the agenda. The objective of the summit is to have Inclusive input from all affected sectors and encourage open constructive dialogue. We will host the first in a series of “ThinkTank” summits themed Towards a National Vision, which will cover areas such as

Relationships – national unity and social cohesion;

Economy – how to achieve a fair & just economy; and industry expectations

Constitutionalism – respect of the rule of law

Reintegration and Rebranding Zimbabwe: ace and Unity, promotion of economic growth.

If you are interested in attending the summit, please contact events@alphamedia.co.zw