Local producer ropes in SA artiste

Local music producer Augustine Darara, affectionately known as Quazor, has released a new single Talking featuring one of South Africa’s established hip-hop artiste AB Crazy.

By Ronald Magweta

The new single, which was officially launched yesterday on all online music platforms, also features Zimbabwe rappers GZE, Tonic and Cayge.

AB Crazy rose to fame in the South African music industry with the hit songs Rands and Nairas as well as Kisses, which did well on the South Africa music charts.

Speaking to The Standard Style, Quazor, who has also produced music for AB Crazy before, described the song Talking as being about naysayers who do not want to see others make it in life.

“I thought of releasing this song after what I went through as a young producer in Zimbabwe. It has not been easy to be where I am and at my age I have noticed that there are others who are not happy with what I have achieved, all they do is talk instead of working and that is why I wrote this song,” he said.

The Young Gamez Entertainment head producer, who has worked with artistes from different genres in Zimbabwe, said it was not easy to get hold of such an artiste like AB Crazy.

“Working with AB Crazy is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. It is really great knowing that there are international artistes who actually appreciate our local stuff,” he said.

“It was not easy to get hold of AB Crazy and for him and his team to approve this collaboration. It takes a lot of time and other considerations for artistes of his stature to approve a record, especially if it is from a person from another country.”