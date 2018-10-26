ICE Africa All Set to Launch in Johannesburg Later This Month

Organised by Clarion Gaming, the team behind other similar conferences such as the original ICE (London) and Juegos Miami, preparations for the first ICE Africa are currently underway. The event will take place on the 24th and 25th October at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, and will bring together a grand total of 52 nations, 16 of them African.

Following the monumental success of the inaugural Gaming Africa event that took place in 2017, the industry-renowned ICE brand recognised the potential the continent has to be the next gambling hub and thus decided to take their brand out of London for the first time ever and showcase the best of the industry under one roof while offering a platform for locals to break into the market.

According to the Managing Director of Clarion Gaming, Kate Chambers: “Whilst the scale of ICE Africa will not be the same as ICE London, we will be bringing the same level of commitment, thinking, creativity and professionalism that has made ICE London the world’s favourite and most international gaming expo.”

As the only pan-African event that promotes business to business Gaming, both the conference and exhibition are free to attend. Delegates will be able to get clued up on various aspects of the gaming industry, including anti-money laundering, investment opportunities, social responsibilities, payment methods and PR too. There will also be regulator round tables, which will provide operators with the perfect opportunity to quiz regulators on how to get a license as well as information on better collaboration and the development of African jurisdictions. Training masterclasses by Totally Gaming Academy will also be on the agenda.

Each day will end by a networking drinks reception providing attendees with more chances to develop their existing business relationships while creating new connections in a less formal setting.

Both traditional brick-and-mortar casinos and gambling dens as well as online operators are highly popular across the continent, making a multi-billion dollar industry that greatly contributes to the country’s economy and is predicted to continue growing. Online gambling in South Africa alone has reached an all time high, with new regulations being imposed to protect players when it comes to this more modern take on traditional betting.

Sponsors of the event include gaming industry giants such as BetConstruct, Neousurf and SuperBet while supporting partners include notable organisations such as the European Casino Association, the South African Bookmakers’ Association and the Industry Group for Responsible Gaming.

“ICE Africa will be an event where the industry can meet, network, see the very latest gaming innovations, share best practice and progress in a strategic and sustainable manner. The ICE Africa team is already in place and working with our stakeholders in order to deliver on our pledge to create a world class business event for the continent”, Chambers continued.

Attendance is expected to surpass 12000 visitors with around 61% representing African businesses. The list of exhibitors and speakers will include several gaming influencers from across the African region as well as operators, software developers , suppliers, regulators and payment providers amongst others.

Those looking to grow their business within the region are strongly encouraged to attend this event in order to gain greater insight into the gaming industry within Africa.