Ashleigh enjoys fun in the sun

Commercial model Ashleigh Kunze exudes a rare character of beauty with brains and she is ready to use both in making a positive impact for the nation.

By Style Reporter

Kunze, a swimsuit or lingerie model who is studying for a Bachelor of Commerce Generic degree with the University of South Africa specialising in Financial Accounting and Economics has a passion to serve the public.

“Five years from now I see myself as a dynamic branch manager of a public sector entity as well as building a strong foundation to my modelling career gaining valuable experience so that I will have a successful future in this industry,” she told The Standard Style last week.

“I have a passion to assist people even with the little that I have and in this case my beauty and knowledge could work in making positive societal impacts.”

The modelling industry is largely associated with glamour and an extravagant lifestyle which only those with extra buck can manage, but for the 23-year old petite model lives by strict life ethics.

“I live by the principles of honesty and simplicity and this is what has moulded me into the ethical lady I have become and I hope one day it inspires younger girls to make the right choices in life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kunze is aiming for the sky and getting inspiration from her mother who was a model she believes nothing can stop her.