Six Sigma Metals’ Shamva lithium project takes shape

Australian miner Six Sigma Metals is positioning itself as a significant player in Zimbabwe’s growing lithium mining sector following discoveries in the Shamva area.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The company has reported consistent progress in its exploration work amid indications the project will take off soon.

“The first phase of the exploration programme included drilling the pegmatites in areas of mapped surface lithium mineralisation,” the company says in an update on its website.

“The drilling was designed to assess the strike, width and depth potential of lithium mineralisation.”

Sigma said results of the exploration work had been very encouraging.

“The next stage of exploration will concentrate on establishing the extent and nature of mineralisation beneath the surface outcrops via drilling as well as continuing to discover further pegmatite occurrences via soil sampling and mapping in areas of soil cover and poor outcrop,” the statement added.

“The drilling will be designed to assess the strike, width and depth potential of lithium mineralisation.

“The aim of the drilling project will be to determine the morphology of the pegmatites along strike and down dip with the areas targeted to be determined from the surface sampling results.”

Six Sigma Metals, formerly Botswana Metals Limited, has been involved in exploration of nickel, copper, cobalt, tantalum and lithium in Botswana.

It recently extended its operations to Zimbabwe where it is exploring for lithium in Shamva and is involved in the Chautsa Vanadium-Titanium project.

Lithium is categorised as one of the “new world” metals that are increasingly becoming popular because of the switch to cleaner sources of energy.

Zimbabwe is the fifth largest producer of lithium and has been a significant producer of the mineral for decades.

Several foreign investors have set up projects in the past few years and Bikita Minerals in Masvingo is the biggest producer of lithium in Zimbabwe.