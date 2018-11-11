I was born a model: Millicent

Seventeen-year-old Masvingo model Millicent Mutsvunguma, aka MillyMillx, says she did not choose to be a model, but modelling chose her.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

She describes herself as a person who was born a model.

“I did not choose modelling, but I was born a model,” she told The Standard Style.

“It is something that I had always wanted since childhood and the passion grew stronger when I met Ms Lissah Khumalo [Nolisakhue] who inspired me through her good deeds.

“She taught me that being a model is not only about good looks or perfect body, but a good heart and a good mind. She is my role model.”

Mutsvunguma has worked with quite a number of designers, including Nolisakhue and she is in the process of doing an online advert for a local company.

“I have worked with various designers, including Nolisakhue, and I have done online adverts for a certain company, which I cannot disclose for professional reasons,” she said.

MillyMillx started her modelling career two years ago and she sees herself as a super model with her own modelling agency specialising on assisting people living with albinism and working with charity organisations as well as orphanages.

The young model says she does not only want to be a super model, but a model who changes and saves people’s lives.

“I see myself as a super model who changes and saves lives,” she said.

MillyMillx enjoys singing, reading magazines and swimming is at heart.